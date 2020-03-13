PIL in HC seeks govt steps to curb spread of coronavirus

A social worker here has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court seeking its direction to the Maharashtra government as well as the Centre to take steps to curb the spread of coronavirus. The PIL was filed before Acting Chief Justice B P Dharamadhikari and Justice N R Borkar.

Sagar Jondhale, in his petition, said that coronavirus has been spreading in India and if no proper precautions are taken, it will affect a large number of people in the country. The petitioner said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of various states are appealing to the people to not organise public gatherings and avoid crowd.

But gatherings continue to be held in schools, colleges, courts, and government as well as corporate offices. There is a need to bring some mechanism, which can decide as to what preventive action should be taken by the government to control the outbreak of dangerous diseases, the PIL said.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on March 16. So far, 17 people have tested posted for coronavirus in the state..

