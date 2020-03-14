Left Menu
Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pact

  Reuters
  • |
  14-03-2020
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 02:29 IST
The Canadian Parliament rushed through ratification of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact on Friday before taking a three-week break to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top government official said. Canada was the last of the three signatories to formally adopt the pact, prompting congratulations from the United States and Mexico.

The House of Commons lower chamber, which had weeks of deliberations left, agreed the instant approval on Friday after opposition legislators dropped their objections. The upper Senate chamber backed the pact later in the day, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters. "(This) was entirely within the power of Canadian legislators to do, something we were able to do to help the Canadian economy at this challenging time, and I would like to thank legislators from all parties," she said.

The only remaining step is formal approval by the Governor-General - the representative of Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state - which is a formality. The USMCA was designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, which U.S. President Donald Trump strongly opposed on the grounds it had cost hundreds of thousands of American jobs.

"Now that the USMCA has been approved by all three countries, an historic new chapter for North American trade has begun," United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement. In a letter to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, Lighthizer sent notice of an in-force date of June 1 for USMCA, according to a spokesman for the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees tax and trade issues.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the approval was good news for Mexico at a time of economic and financial instability. (Additional reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tom Brown)

