COVID-19: Hyderabad Police provides sanitizers to people visiting police stations

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Hyderabad Police is providing sanitizers to all the people visiting police stations.

Hyderabad Police provides sanitizers to people visiting police stations. Image Credit: ANI

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Hyderabad Police are providing sanitizers to all the people visiting police stations. "As part of preventive measures, all the police stations are instructed to provide sanitizers to all the public and complainants visiting police stations," said Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

Kumar has advised that the public and complainants should use sanitizers at the reception of the police station and they can interact with the police officers sitting in the police stations. "This exercise will continue till the COVID-19 threat exists in the city. Enough sanitizers have been provided to all the police stations in the Hyderabad Commissionerate," Kumar added. (ANI)

