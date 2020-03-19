Left Menu
Development News Edition

Convicts will be hanged tomorrow: Nirbhaya's Mother

After the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the four convicts of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case where he claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime, Asha Devi, the mother of the victim, on Thursday said that the four convicts will be hanged on March 20.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:23 IST
Convicts will be hanged tomorrow: Nirbhaya's Mother
Asha Devi speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the four convicts of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, where he claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime on Thursday, Asha Devi, the mother of the victim, on said that the four convicts will be hanged on March 20. "The courts gave them so many opportunities that they have now got the habit of bringing something ahead of the hanging date in order to get it postponed. Now, even our courts are aware of their tactics," Devi told ANI.

She added: "Tomorrow, they will be hanged. Nirbhaya and all the girls in India would get justice. They don't have any pleas left in order to postpone the hanging date." The four convicts in the 2012 case--Mukesh Singh, Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma--are scheduled to be hanged at 5.30 am on March 20.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM wants Centre to allow corona tests by pvt hospitals

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday warned of a worsening coronavirus crisis in the country and urging the Centre to allow private hospitals to conduct tests for the virus affliction to ensure its access to all the people. Cal...

Coronavirus: WB mulling release of life convicts on parole

The West Bengal jail department is mulling releasing life convicts on parole in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. According to Additional Director General ADG, Prisons, Arun Gupta, the department is pondering over the idea that wh...

Coronavirus: Delhi Police will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly. They said no drunken driving checking will be conducted unless someone is visibly ...

France may extend coronavirus lockdown as face mask shortage bites

France will extend a two-week lockdown if the coronavirus threat persists, the government said Thursday, as one national police union urged officers to refuse tasks that brought them into close proximity with the public because of a face ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020