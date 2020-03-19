Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss National Bank works with govt to counter coronavirus slowdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bern
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:29 IST
Swiss National Bank works with govt to counter coronavirus slowdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Swiss National Bank said it was working closely with the government to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic while intervening heavily on currency markets to slow the appreciation of the safe-haven Swiss franc. The outlook for the Swiss economy had worsened considerably with the franc becoming "even more highly valued", the SNB said on Thursday as it kept its ultra-expensive monetary policy in place.

The SNB kept its policy rate at -0.75% and also maintained the interest rate it charges on overnight deposits it holds for commercial banks at -0.75%, as expected in a Reuters poll. "In these exceptional circumstances, the SNB's expansionary monetary policy is more necessary than ever for ensuring appropriate monetary conditions in Switzerland," the SNB said.

It slashed its economic growth forecasts for 2020, now seeing the Swiss economy contracting. It had earlier expected growth of 1.5-2%. "The SNB is intervening more strongly in the foreign exchange market to contribute to the stabilization of the situation," it added.

The SNB said it was also taking additional steps to ensure liquidity in the financial system and raising the exemption threshold before negative interest rates applied to 30 times banks' minimum requirements from 25 times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM wants Centre to allow corona tests by pvt hospitals

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday warned of a worsening coronavirus crisis in the country and urging the Centre to allow private hospitals to conduct tests for the virus affliction to ensure its access to all the people. Cal...

Coronavirus: WB mulling release of life convicts on parole

The West Bengal jail department is mulling releasing life convicts on parole in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. According to Additional Director General ADG, Prisons, Arun Gupta, the department is pondering over the idea that wh...

Coronavirus: Delhi Police will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly. They said no drunken driving checking will be conducted unless someone is visibly ...

France may extend coronavirus lockdown as face mask shortage bites

France will extend a two-week lockdown if the coronavirus threat persists, the government said Thursday, as one national police union urged officers to refuse tasks that brought them into close proximity with the public because of a face ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020