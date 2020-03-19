Left Menu
Nirbhaya case: SC to hear at 2.30 pm plea of convict Mukesh

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:30 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:30 IST
The Supreme Court Thursday said it will hear at 2.30 pm plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, challenging a Delhi High Court order which rejected his claim that he was not in the city when at the time of crime on December 16, 2012. The high court had on Wednesday said there were no grounds to interfere in the detailed and reasoned order of the trial court.

On Tuesday, the trial court dismissed Mukesh Singh's plea and asked the Bar Council of India to appropriately sensitise his counsel. On March 5, the trial court issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 am of all convicts in the case — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).

