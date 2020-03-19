Left Menu
Bombay HC seeks to know if masses still being held in churches

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:33 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:33 IST
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Bombay High Court on Thursday sought to know from the Maharashtra government if masses were still being held in churches across the state. A bench of acting Chief Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice N R Borkar took cognizance of a letter written by a woman advocate, who pointed out that despite warnings and requests made by the authorities to not congregate, hundreds of people are attending masses in churches.

"What is the government doing about these masses being held in churches?" the court asked. It posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

According to the letter written by the advocate Savina Crasto, masses are being conducted twice daily and the Holy Communion is received by people in their mouth, which is an "unhealthy practice". Crasto sought the court to take cognizance of the issue and direct the government to take appropriate steps.

She gave example of the Our Lady of Seven Dolours church in south Mumbai, where she attends mass, and also submitted photographs showing people attending the mass. In Maharashtra, 47 persons have so far tested positive for Covid-19.

