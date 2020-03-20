Left Menu
Delhi court sends accused in J-K DSP terrorist links case to police custody

A Delhi court has remanded a man to ten-day police custody in connection with a case against the suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh, who is accused of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside the Union Territory.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 11:17 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 11:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has remanded a man to ten-day police custody in connection with a case against the suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh, who is accused of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside the Union Territory. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana on Thursday granted the remand, allowing Delhi Police to question the accused Imran Shafi Mir. The accused was arrested the same day.

According to Delhi Police, some inputs were received through a reliable source that a group of individuals, likely linked to a terror outfit operating in Jammu and Kashmir, was planning a terrorist attack on protected persons in Delhi and other parts of the country. In this regard, the involvement of a Srinagar-based travel agent name Javed Iqbaland another person by name Singh associated with security agency had surfaced. Both Iqbal and Singh are under police custody.

Davinder Singh was arrested earlier by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a separate case related to trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

