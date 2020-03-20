Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC fines man for seeking online delivery of liquor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 18:48 IST
Kerala HC fines man for seeking online delivery of liquor

Kochi, Mar 20 (PTI): The Kerala High Court on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a man who sought a court directive to the State Beverages Corporation to make online delivery of liquor for consumers even as the entire system is busy taking steps against the spread of the coronavirus. Slamming the "reckless, insensitive and insolent action" of the petitioner, Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar said, "It is distressing to note that notwithstanding the clear instructions given with a view to attaining the objectives of the Health Department, writ petitions have been indiscriminately filed before this court." "The citizenry ought to realise that the restrictions imposed by this court on filing of cases is with a view to ensuring that their fundamental rights as citizens, for access to justice, is guaranteed to the extent possible, even at the cost of exposing the judges, lawyers, clerks and staff of this court to the risk of viral infection," the court said.

The court observed that one cannot help but lament the selfishness of the petitioner in the instant case, and others like him in society, whose obsession with perceived rights blinds them to the obligatory duty that they owe to their fellow citizens. It said the petitioner's conduct in filing this frivolous petition at a time like this, while making a mockery of the salutary concept of access to justice, which this institution strives to guarantee, also ridicules the functioning of this noble institution The court said for the reckless, insensitive and insolent action, the petitioner cannot be let off lightly.

"Although counsel for the petitioner prays for permission to withdraw the writ petition, I am of the view that, merely because of he has chosen to withdraw the writ petition, after having filed it and submitted it to the processing that is required before it reaches the Bench, the petitioner cannot be exempted from the costs that must inevitably be imposed on him for his conduct", it said. "Accordingly, while dismissing the writ petition with the contempt that it deserves, I also deem it appropriate to impose exemplary costs of Rs 50,000 on the petitioner, which amount he shall pay to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, within two week from Friday, and produce a receipt of such payment before the Registrar General of this court, failing which, the amount, together with interest thereon, shall be recovered from him through revenue recovery proceedings", the court said in its order.

PTI COR TGB NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...

Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...

Wells Fargo rolls out waivers, aid in response to coronavirus outbreak

Wells Fargo Co said on Friday it is suspending residential property foreclosure sales, evictions and involuntary automobile repossessions due to the coronavirus outbreak. The bank also said it is temporarily closing some branches, adjustin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020