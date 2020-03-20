Left Menu
Tihar Jail informs Delhi court about hanging of Nirbhaya convicts

Tihar Jail on Friday filed a report in the Patiala House Court here informing that it has duly executed the death warrant issued against four convicts in 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 20-03-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tihar Jail on Friday filed a report in the Patiala House Court here informing that it has duly executed the death warrant issued against four convicts in 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. Tihar Jail said that the convicts were hanged by the neck until they were dead at 5:30 am on Friday.

Dr BN Mishra, forensic expert at Deen Dayal Upadhaya hospital, said that the autopsy revealed that the cause of death of the convicts was asphyxia. "In the post-mortem of four convicts, the autopsy revealed that the cause of death was asphyxia. We found that they suffered neck bone fracture due to which internal organs like brain, the spinal cord got damage and they died," Mishra told ANI.

Additional session Judge Dharmender Rana on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, seeking a stay on their execution. Later in the late night, the trial court order was upheld by the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court confirming the execution of death sentence to four convicts.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petition of Pawan Gupta, another convict in the matter, who claimed juvenility at the time of the crime. The four convicts -- Mukesh Singh, Akshay Singh Thakur, Vinay Sharma, and Pawan Gupta -- were hanged at 5.30 am today.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

