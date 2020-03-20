Left Menu
Delhi violence: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain sent to one-day police custody

Delhi's Karkardooma court on Friday remanded suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to one-day police custody after he was arrested in a separate case related to violence in north-east Delhi.

  Updated: 20-03-2020 22:27 IST
  Created: 20-03-2020 22:27 IST
suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Karkardooma court on Friday remanded suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to one-day police custody after he was arrested in a separate case related to violence in north-east Delhi. Hussain was presented before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat, on expiry of his earlier four days police custody in alleged Intelligence Bureau Officer Sharma murder case.

Thereafter, police arrested him in another case related to rioting. Earlier, Hussain was arrested and has been questioned in connection with the violence in national capital's northeast area. Hussain has been named in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26.

The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, named the AAP leader as an accused. He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among local residents.

At least, 53 people including Ankit and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

