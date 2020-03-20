IAF cancels SSB interviews planned from Mar 23

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Air Force has cancelled all the SSB interviews planned from March 23 at Air Force Selection Boards till further orders. "Due to COVID-19, all Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews for selecting officers planned from March 23 onwards at Air Force Selection Boards have been cancelled till further orders," the Air Force said.

The fresh dates for the interviews would be intimated in due course of time, it added. On March 18, the Indian Army said that it has postponed all SSB batches commencing from March 20 due to COVID-19 crisis.

Amid the threat of coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Army decided to immediately postpone 90 different courses involving officers and jawans across the country. "All large congregations involving close personal contact are to be avoided and public gatherings are to be postponed. Between the period from March 16 to April 15, a total of 90 courses are to commence which involves movement of 6,000 personnel including officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks from various units and formations to category A establishments," senior Army sources had told ANI.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India. The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.