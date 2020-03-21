Left Menu
UP Health Minister tests negative for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has tested negative for COVID-19, said Dr Sudhir Singh, in-charge of isolation ward at Lucknow's King George's Medical University.

  Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 21-03-2020 14:59 IST
  Created: 21-03-2020 14:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has tested negative for COVID-19, said Dr Sudhir Singh, in-charge of isolation ward at Lucknow's King George's Medical University. Singh on Friday self-isolated himself after he was present in the party attended by singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow police have booked Kapoor on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city last week despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home. Kapoor has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

According to police, Kapoor had arrived in Lucknow on March 11 and was found COVID-19 positive at the airport. She had travelled to London a few days back. She was asked by the authorities to quarantine herself for the required period as per the rules. However, she ignored the instructions and went on with her social engagements. Kapoor had stayed at the city's Taj Mahal hotel. (ANI)

