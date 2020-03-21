Left Menu
Gazetted holidays cancelled in J-K's Srinagar due to coronavirus outbreak

In view of the emerging situation in wake of coronavirus epidemic, Sringar District Magistrate has ordered cancellation of all gazetted holidays in the district.

  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 21:00 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 21:00 IST
District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The order issued by District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary under the Disaster Management Act 2005 directs that officials of essential services departments and those involved in measures for containment of spread of coronavirus infection will not avail any gazetted or restricted holidays including Sundays and will not avail any leaves.It also directs private persons and organisations requisitioned for providing services or assisting the authorities or officials engaged in measures for creation of facilities etc. as per directions under the disaster management act to ensure strict adherence to all instructions without fail.It further said that all government officers and officials who might be on leave shall report to duty as and when required or asked.Strict action will be taken against those who will not act as per the directions issued by the district administration."Non-compliance with instructions under the order or creating of obstructions in implementation of measures for dealing with the emerging situation will attract strict action as warranted under section 51 of the disaster management act," the order said.It states that strict penalties will be levied in cases where officers as authorised for the purpose are obstructed in discharge of their duties or not cooperated or complied with. "Such acts are punishable with imprisonment and fine adding the former can extend up to 24 months," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

