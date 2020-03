Libya's LNA welcomes call for truce to tackle pandemic

Libya's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Saturday that it welcomed a call for a humanitarian pause in fighting to allow the country to focus on the danger from the coronavirus. The United Nations and some individual countries had called on warring parties to stop fighting to make it easier to deal with the virus, although no cases have yet been confirmed in Libya.

The LNA has been trying since last year to capture the capital Tripoli, the seat of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord, which had already endorsed the ceasefire.

