Those willfully ignoring preventive measures to check coronavirus will be strictly dealt with: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that bans and prohibition orders will be strictly implemented if COVID-19 preventive measures put out by the government are not followed.

  Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  Updated: 22-03-2020 05:47 IST
  Created: 22-03-2020 05:47 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that bans and prohibition orders will be strictly implemented if COVID-19 preventive measures put out by the government are not followed. Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said "Places of worship are required to follow the directives of the government or they too will be shut down," he said.

He said that the government is not prepared to compromise on the safety of people and even stricter controls are required to deliver on this promise. "These proposals have been accepted by the majority of the population, and various religious leaders have expressed their full support. Meanwhile, there have been cases of mass gatherings in some of the places of worship. The government has once again requested that people avoid such events," he said.

The Chief Minister said Kasaragod district has already seen the result of such irresponsibility. "Strict legal action will be taken against those who are putting the people of the state in such danger," he said.

Vijayan said that the problem is that even though the country has united against this pandemic, some still refuse to see the danger. "They must realize that such arrangements are being made for them too. If they are not prepared to comply, they will face strict action. The police have been instructed to intervene to ensure the protection of law and order. Police Superintendents (SPs) are given special duty in districts. SPs will also be specifically assigned to other prominent tasks."

Those who are under surveillance are advised to stay in government-run specialist centres. People with heart disease, cancer, and those who are at risk of sudden illnesses should move into these specialist centres. Special care centres will be provided for the homeless, he said. He said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary has assured Kerala on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister that cargo will not face any blockage along the state border.

Encouraging people to stay at home during the Sunday 'Janata Curfew', Vijayan urged people to clean their house and premises. In the evening, health workers should be congratulated for their service, the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

