'I'm working from home today': Rajnath urges citizens to support 'Janta Curfew'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged all citizens to remain at home and make the 'Janata Curfew', which he termed as 'one of the biggest social distancing and mass awareness initiative against a pandemic', a success.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 09:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 09:46 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged all citizens to remain at home and make the 'Janata Curfew', which he termed as 'one of the biggest social distancing and mass awareness initiative against a pandemic', a success. "I am working from home today. I appeal to everyone that except those working in emergencies and critical areas to stay home or work from home and support the Prime Minister's call for Janata Curfew," Singh's tweet read.

"India today is observing the 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm. This is going to be one of the biggest social distancing and mass awareness initiative against a pandemic in the history of mankind," his other tweet read. The Defence Minister also praised Modi for "bringing the entire nation together at this critical juncture. He has given the people of India a sense of urgency and a great amount of hope in combating this global pandemic."

The Janata curfew, at the behest of Prime Minister Modi, is being observed around the country from 7 am till 9 pm on March 22. Modi had on Thursday urged citizens to remain at their homes as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

India so far has 315 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per ICMR, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

