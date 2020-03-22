Nitish Kumar urges for suspension of all flights into Bihar

Bihar's chief minister Nitish Kumar has urged the Centre to cancel all flights into the state. In a telephonic conversation with the Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Bihar chief minister suggested suspension of all flights coming to Bihar.

This came in the wake of two COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the state earlier today. This included a 38-year old man, a resident of Munger district with a a travel history to Qatar, who died of renal failure but who also tested positive for coronavirus later. Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said today that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed two positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

"One patient passed away yesterday due to kidney failure, his tests have come positive for coronavirus. A woman has also tested positive, she is admitted at AIIMS," Kumar said. The Total number of people in India who have been infected by the virus so far as on 22 March at 02.30 PM including foreign nationals stands at 341. (ANI)

