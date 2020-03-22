Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish Kumar urges for suspension of all flights into Bihar

Bihar's chief minister Nitish Kumar has urged the Centre to cancel all flights into the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:55 IST
Nitish Kumar urges for suspension of all flights into Bihar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar's chief minister Nitish Kumar has urged the Centre to cancel all flights into the state. In a telephonic conversation with the Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Bihar chief minister suggested suspension of all flights coming to Bihar.

This came in the wake of two COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the state earlier today. This included a 38-year old man, a resident of Munger district with a a travel history to Qatar, who died of renal failure but who also tested positive for coronavirus later. Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said today that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed two positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

"One patient passed away yesterday due to kidney failure, his tests have come positive for coronavirus. A woman has also tested positive, she is admitted at AIIMS," Kumar said. The Total number of people in India who have been infected by the virus so far as on 22 March at 02.30 PM including foreign nationals stands at 341. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

TMC MPs write Naidu, Birla requesting to defer Parliament amid COVID-19 surge

Trinamool Congress MPs on Sunday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over the denial of the request to defer the working of Parliament as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country. We have...

Coronavirus biggest U.S. crisis since Great Depression -NYC mayor

The mayor of New York City, which has more than a third of the nations coronavirus cases, on Sunday described the outbreak as the biggest domestic crisis since the Great Depression and called for the U.S. military to mobilize to help keep t...

African churches swap holy water for hand sanitiser, crowds for videos

Hand sanitiser replaced holy water at Nairobis Holy Family Basilica Catholic Church, and attendance was far lower than usual, but Sunday Mass went ahead. Gods intention is that we worship him in the church, preached Father David Kamumue to ...

Canada coronavirus death toll jumps by almost 50% to 19 in less than a day

The Canadian death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped almost 50 percent to 19 in less than a day, official figures released by the federal government showed on Sunday.Ottawa said late on Saturday that 13 people had died but by 9 a.m....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020