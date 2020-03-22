Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: PM Modi's mother takes part in exercise to thank those providing essential services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben clanged utensil at her residence to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:16 IST
Combating COVID-19: PM Modi's mother takes part in exercise to thank those providing essential services
Mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben clangs utensil at her residence.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben clanged utensil at her residence to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to express his happiness over the same.

"With the blessings of crores of mothers like you, several people like doctors, nurses, medical staff, policemen, security personnel, sanitation workers, media personnel fighting the coronavirus got inspiration and courage to work further," PM Modi's tweet roughly translated from Hindi read. President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family members also joined the nation in giving his respect to those who are fighting against the coronavirus disease.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu also on Sunday clapped to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus outbreak across the country. A host of Union Ministers and several other politicians participated in the exercise, which was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday.

Among those who participated in the 'thanks-giving' gesture included Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Joshi. They were seen ringing bells and clapping. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik clapped and clanged a plate to express gratitude to those providing essential services.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also participated in the exercise while Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his family clang utensils. BJP president JP Nadda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule too took part in the exercise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus

In its most far-reaching measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, Italy is slowing industrial production nationwide, while the hardest-hit region of Lombardy banned any outdoor exercise not on personal property and set distance limits on...

Coronavirus forces states to order nearly 1 in 3 Americans to stay home

Nearly one in three Americans was ordered to stay home on Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Ohio and Louisiana became the latest states to enact broad lockdowns. The two states join New York, California, Illinois, Con...

French fashion labels Saint Laurent, Balenciaga to make coronavirus face masks

High-end fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start making face masks to ease shortages during the coronavirus crisis, their French parent group Kering said on Sunday. Dwindling stocks of protective gear across France have anger...

World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects

The World Banks executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Banks president said on Sunday. In a blog posted on LinkedIn on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020