COVID-19: Complete lockdown in Telangana from today

The Telangana government has announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana government has announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. "Whereas the State Government is satisfied that the State of Telangana is threatened with the spread of Covid-19, which has already been declared as a pandemic by World Health Organization, and it is therefore necessary to take certain further emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus. The Government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of The Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby notify lockdown in the entire State of Telangana with immediate effect till 31st March, 2020," stated an order from Telangana government dated March 22.

All state borders will be sealed other than for "movement of essential and perishable commodities." During the period, all public transport services including TSRTC buses, SETWIN, Hyderabad Metro, taxis, auto-rickshaws will not be permitted.

"However, the transport of passengers for accessing emergency medical services shall be permitted. Plying of private vehicles shall be restricted only to the extent of procuring essential commodities and activities permitted under this order," the order said. Operation of all interstate bus and transport services including those by private operators shall stand suspended till March 31.

"Every person who is required to observe home quarantine shall strictly observe the same failing which he/she will be liable for penal action and shifted to government quarantine," the order said. "Residents shall stay at home and come out only for permitted activities while strictly observing social distancing norms. In any case, not more than one person will be permitted excluding the person driving the vehicle. Any congregation of more than 5 persons in public places is prohibited," it said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar on Sunday announced the stringent measures in the state under the 1897 Epidemic Disease Act. Telangana so far has reported 21 positive cases of coronavirus.

In a bid to help the people with essential items amid the lockdown, the government announced that it will provide 12 kilograms rice free of cost to over 87 lakh people holding white ration cards in the state: "Apart from this we are giving 1500/- for each one as they can buy other needed pulses. For this entire thing the government is releasing 2,400,017 crores immediately," the Chief Minister said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 396 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. (ANI)

