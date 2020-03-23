Left Menu
COVID-19: SC may soon begin hearing cases through videoconferencing

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday said that the apex court might temporarily start hearings all cases through videoconferencing.

Supreme Court of India . Image Credit: ANI

The proposal comes even as the Supreme Court on Monday said that lawyers' chambers in the court premises will be closed due to the health hazard of coronavirus. The top court has issued several directions and restricted its functioning to urgent cases amid the coronavirus, of which at least 415 confirmed cases have surfaced in the country.

The Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocates On Record Association have passed resolutions urging the Chief Justice to halt the functioning of the top court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

