Coronavirus: SC expresses satisfaction, says critics also lauding Centre's efforts

  New Delhi
  Updated: 23-03-2020 14:04 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:04 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday expressed satisfaction over the "very active steps" taken by the central government to deal with coronavirus pandemic and said even critics have appreciated the efforts. "We are satisfied that the government has become very active to deal with the present situation and even the critics are saying that they (government) are doing a good job. This is not politics but facts," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.

The remarks by the bench, also comprising justices L N Rao and Surya Kant, came while hearing a batch of pleas which have sought directions to the Centre and other concerned authorities to take more precautionary measures, including increasing the number of labs for testing of suspected Covid-19 cases. The apex court asked the petitioners to submit a representation to the government in this regard. One of the petitions has sought a direction to the authorities to exponentially increase the number of quarantine or isolation centres to deal with the situation.

