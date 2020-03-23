COVID-19: Kerala HC closed till April 8

The Kerala High Court will remain closed till April 8 in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

Sittings will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays to consider emergency cases. Those cases which affect individual freedom, habeas corpus petitions and bail pleas will only be considered on these days.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kerala has now reached 67 and out of which three persons have recovered, KK Shailaja, state Health Minister said. (ANI)

