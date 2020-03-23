Left Menu
Combatting COVID-19: SAD to donate one month's salary to Punjab CM Relief Fund

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) parliamentarians and legislators on Monday announced to donate their one month salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to assist the Punjab government in its efforts to provide treatment and succour to COVID-19 patients as well as take preventive steps to stop the spread of the infection.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) parliamentarians and legislators on Monday announced to donate their one month salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to assist the Punjab government in its efforts to provide treatment and succour to COVID-19 patients as well as take preventive steps to stop the spread of the infection. In a statement, the party said that the decision was taken after president Sukhbir Singh Badal held discussions with MPs as well members of the legislative wing on the issue.

"Following a suggestion by the SAD president to lead the relief effort, all party MPs and legislators unanimously agreed to donate one month's salary for this noble cause," the release said. The SAD president also issued a simultaneous appeal to all party leaders and workers to contribute their might to combat the outbreak.

"These are challenging times for humanity. We need to keep ourselves safe but also come to the rescue of those who are suffering from COVID-19. Let us contribute in this effort to save our fellow brethren in whatever way possible," said Jangveer Singh, media advisor to the SAD president. Badal also urged SAD district presidents to assist the district administration in this task besides reaching out to doctors and patients in hospitals by providing them masks, ventilators and medicines or simply by ensuring free 'langar' service to the needy.

He also appreciated the efforts being put in by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to set aside space for quarantine facilities in various 'serais'. He said he had just received word that the SGPC had also initiated 'langar sewa' to various district hospitals. The process was being streamlined and hospitals would also be soon able to approach the gurdwaras in their area for 'langar sewa' as per their requirement, Badal noted.

On Sunday, Badal, along with Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal urged all MPs to release their MPLAD funds needed by hospitals for purchase of medical equipment to fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

