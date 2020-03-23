Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madras HC scales down benches; Asks lawyers not to work from

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:40 IST
Madras HC scales down benches; Asks lawyers not to work from

As part of its protective steps to combat COVID-19, the Madras High Court on Monday announced a series of measures, including scaling down functioning to two division benches for hearing urgent cases and five single judge benches -- three for criminal and rest for civil matters -- for next three weeks. In a circular issued through the Registrar General, Chief Justice A P Sahi also advised lawyers not to operate from their chambers in the court premises and also not to invite the litigants unless it is absolutely imperative either for their personal presence on orders of the court or for personal verification as per the directions of the Registry.

They were also requested to limit filing of cases only to extremely urgent matters for another three weeks from Tuesday with permission to be given by the respective benches. In case of extension of interim orders which are time bound, the lawyers can approach respective benches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court maroons filmmaker in Blackbeard video piracy fight

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a legal broadside to a filmmaker who documented the recovery of notorious English pirate Blackbeards wrecked ship, refusing to revive his video piracy lawsuit that sought monetary damages from Nort...

COVID-19: Operations of domestic flights cancelled from March 24 midnight

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the government on Monday said that operations of domestic flights have been cancelled from midnight of March 24. The operations of domestic scheduled commercial airlines shall cease with effect from midn...

SLC to contribute 25 million rupees in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Sri Lanka Cricket SLC on Monday decided to contribute 25 million Lankan rupees to the governments efforts toward combating the COVID-19 pandemic, which has triggered a health crisis across the globe. The SLC said the grant will be handed ov...

Jio offers free broadband for new customers, double data for existing

Reliance Jio on Monday said it will offer free broadband service to new customers and doubled data limit for all existing customers to support work from home in fight against coronavirus. The company has also doubled data limits for top-up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020