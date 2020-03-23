Madras HC scales down benches; Asks lawyers not to work from

As part of its protective steps to combat COVID-19, the Madras High Court on Monday announced a series of measures, including scaling down functioning to two division benches for hearing urgent cases and five single judge benches -- three for criminal and rest for civil matters -- for next three weeks. In a circular issued through the Registrar General, Chief Justice A P Sahi also advised lawyers not to operate from their chambers in the court premises and also not to invite the litigants unless it is absolutely imperative either for their personal presence on orders of the court or for personal verification as per the directions of the Registry.

They were also requested to limit filing of cases only to extremely urgent matters for another three weeks from Tuesday with permission to be given by the respective benches. In case of extension of interim orders which are time bound, the lawyers can approach respective benches.

