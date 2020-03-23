Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana CM announces statewide lockdown

A day after announcing lockdown in seven districts of Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced complete lockdown in the state by extending it to 15 more districts from tomorrow morning.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:48 IST
Haryana CM announces statewide lockdown
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A day after announcing lockdown in seven districts of Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced complete lockdown in the state by extending it to 15 more districts from tomorrow morning. "Yesterday, seven districts in the state were locked down where positive cases were found. Today we have decided to lockdown the other 15 districts from tomorrow morning," Khattar said.

On Sunday, the Haryana government announced lockdown in seven districts - Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Panipat and Panchkula - till March 31. The state government said that no public transport, except for vehicles going to and from hospitals, airports, railway station, bus terminals/bus stands and for the purpose of essential services, will be allowed on streets.

During the lockdown, all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns and others have been ordered to remain closed except essential services. The government officials also said that the foreign returnees will have to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by local health authorities.

Haryana has 21 positive cases of COVID-19, including 14 foreign nationals. On the other hand, Punjab, so far, has reported one death due to the disease while 21 positive cases have been confirmed in the state. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country stood at 433. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo meets Afghan political rivals during visit to Kabul

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a one-day visit to Afghanistan on Monday to try to resolve a political deadlock that threatens a historic U.S. deal with the Taliban, but he left with no immediate signs of a breakthrough. Pompeo met...

Kolkata doctor couple, who returned from US, forced to

A doctor couple and their daughter, who returned from the US recently, were forcefully taken to the isolation facility in Rajarhat on Monday after they were found to be ignoring the advice of home quarantine and venturing out, officials sai...

Apple is donating millions of masks for health workers in US, Europe

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company will be donating masks to health professionals during the COVID-19 global pandemic crisis.In a tweet, Cook wrote, Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare prov...

Four new cases of coronavirus reported from Rajasthan, total rises to 32 in state

Four new cases of coronavirus have been reported from Pratapgarh and Jodhpur, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 32 in Rajasthan, according to State Health Department. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier ordered tota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020