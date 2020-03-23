Terror module busted in J-K's Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a terror module and arrested four suspects in Sopore on Monday.

"Based on the interrogation, we seized huge cache of arms and ammunition from Kupwara. So far, we have made six arrests in this matter. Further probe is underway," SP Sopore Javaid Iqbal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

