Left Menu
Development News Edition

250 vehicles seized for violating lockdown in Bihar

A total of 250 vehicles including cars, autos, and bikes were seized for violating the lockdown imposed in the state in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Bihar Transport Secretary Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal said on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:25 IST
250 vehicles seized for violating lockdown in Bihar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 250 vehicles including cars, autos, and bikes were seized for violating the lockdown imposed in the state in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Bihar Transport Secretary Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal said on Monday. "Action was taken against violators of lockdown across the state on Monday. A special campaign was conducted in all districts including Patna. A total of 250 vehicles including autos, cars, and two-wheelers were seized. Fine was also imposed on the people violating the lockdown," a press statement quoted Aggarwal as saying.

The statement said that transport Secretary Aggarwal held a review meeting with all District Transport Officer, DM, and SSP of Patna for implementing the provisions of lockdown in the state. "Aggarwal also appealed people to comply with the provisions of lockdown issued by the state government. Fines will be levied and vehicles will also be confiscated if they take unnecessary vehicles on the road," the statement added.

A large number of people were seen on Monday at Muzaffarpur's bus stand. This happened despite a lockdown in the state-imposed earlier by the state government as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown will continue till March 31 in Bihar and all inter-state passenger transport will also be suspended.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country stood at 467. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Recruitment rally, surgeries postponed as additional restrictions announced in JK

The Army announced postponement of its 10-day long recruitment drive in Jammu and Kashmir, where authorities on Monday announced additional restrictions in Udhampur and Poonch districts to ensure smooth implementation of social distancing t...

Predators sign G Ingram to three-year deal

The Nashville Predators signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract Monday. The deal is valued at 700,000 for 2020-21 and 750,000 for each of the next two seasons.Ingram, 22, was 21-5-5 with a .933 save percentage and 1.92 goal...

Olympic postponement inevitable says IOC official Pound

Senior International Olympic Committee IOC official Dick Pound said Monday a postponement of this years Tokyo Olympics is now inevitable as the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC said on Sunday the body would wait four more ...

Boeing to suspend production at Washington state complex

Boeing announced Monday it will temporarily halt production at a factory complex in Washington state that manufactures long-distance planes due to the coronavirus outbreak. The aerospace giant said it plans to suspend output starting Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020