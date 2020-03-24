Action against people who violate Section-144: Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Tuesday said that action will be taken against people who violate the prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC which has been imposed in the national capital to contain coronavirus outbreak. "Action will be taken against all those who are found violating the prohibitory order under Section 144 Cr PC that is in place in Delhi. However, the response to the order has been good till now," he told ANI.

Section-144 of CrPC, which prohibits assembly of more than four people, is in force in the national capital to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus. On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a complete lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19.

The government said that all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, weekly markets shall stop their operations and only essential services and establishments have been exempted from the lockdown. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 471 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. (ANI)

