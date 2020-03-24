Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: U'khand HC closes subordinate courts from March 26

In view of the lockdown in the state due to coronavirus, the Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of all subordinate courts from March 26 to April 4.

  Nainital (Uttarakhand)
  Updated: 24-03-2020 17:42 IST
  Created: 24-03-2020 17:42 IST
A view of Uttarakhand High Court. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the lockdown in the state due to coronavirus, the Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of all subordinate courts from March 26 to April 4. "In view of the state government imposed lockdown till March 31, the Uttarakhand High court is pleased to close all the subordinate courts of the state with effect from Mar 26 till April 4," the High Court said in an order

"However, the cases of utmost importance/urgency, the District Judge shall decide as to whether urgency exists or not and to take action as per convenience. Remands and bail of the arrested persons shall be done as per the holiday practice," the order added. Earlier in the day, the state government decided to take over the control of all private hospitals, which have 100 or more beds and reserve 25 per cent of these for COVID-19 patients. (ANI)

