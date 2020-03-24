Three more COVID-19 positive cases in Punjab
Three more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Phillaur city of Jalandhar district on Tuesday.
Three more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Phillaur city of Jalandhar district on Tuesday. "Three new positive cases of COVID-19 found in Phillaur city of Jalandhar district," Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said.
Earlier in a day, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) of Punjab has directed its all officers to co-ordinate with the district administration and the district police and offer all assistance in the fight against COVID-19. According to the Indian Council of Medical Education and Research (ICMR), the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 482. A total of nine deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)
