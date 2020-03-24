Left Menu
Adityanath holds meeting via conference with UP health officials on COVID-19 situation

Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting via conference with health officials in the state over the COVID-19 situation on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting via conference with health officials in the state over the COVID-19 situation on Tuesday. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the lockdown period till March 31.

In its new notice, the Adityanath government has stated that any person moving out of the districts where lockdown has been imposed or entering the district will now have to take permission from the local authorities. According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of the infection-related death toll in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of active cases reached 482.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

