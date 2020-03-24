K Sudhakar allocated all matters related to COVID-19 in Karnataka

Karnataka Minister Dr K Sudhakar has been allocated all matters related to COVID-19 by the Governor on the advice of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Health Minister B Sriramulu, who earlier handled matters related to COVID-19, has been allotted the Backward Class Welfare Development portfolio.

Karnataka on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state till April 1. "In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the entire state will be locked down from 12 o'clock night of March 23 to April 1. People are requested to strictly follow it to contain the coronavirus spread," Yediyurappa had said. (ANI)

