Total coronavirus cases touch 29 in Punjab

A total of 29 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases of coronavirus in Punjab, said Department of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:36 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:36 IST
Representative image.

A total of 29 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases of coronavirus in Punjab, said Department of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. "A total suspected cases reported till date in the state is 282 and out of which 29 have tested positive and one death has been reported," read an official statement.

All 28 cases have been placed under isolation in government hospitals. "Close contacts of all these cases have been put under quarantine and surveillance. Samples of close contacts of these cases have also been taken and sent to designated labs for testing," the release said.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued advisory and guidelines to all the districts for prevention and management. Meanwhile, three more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Phillaur city of Jalandhar district.

A total of 519 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths have been reported across India so far, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

