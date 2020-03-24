Total coronavirus cases touch 29 in Punjab

A total of 29 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases of coronavirus in Punjab, said Department of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. "A total suspected cases reported till date in the state is 282 and out of which 29 have tested positive and one death has been reported," read an official statement.

All 28 cases have been placed under isolation in government hospitals. "Close contacts of all these cases have been put under quarantine and surveillance. Samples of close contacts of these cases have also been taken and sent to designated labs for testing," the release said.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued advisory and guidelines to all the districts for prevention and management. Meanwhile, three more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Phillaur city of Jalandhar district.

A total of 519 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths have been reported across India so far, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

