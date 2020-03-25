Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks AIIMS to provide treatment to 18-month-old girl for rare disease Gaucher

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 13:27 IST
HC asks AIIMS to provide treatment to 18-month-old girl for rare disease Gaucher

The Delhi High Court has asked the AIIMS to provide treatment to an 18-month-old girl who is suffering from a rare disease 'Gaucher', without charging anything from her father. Justice Prathiba M Singh noted that as on date, there is no policy for dealing with persons with rare diseases and how the treatment is to be provided to them. The court directed the Centre to file an affidavit before the next date of hearing, that is April 17, on the current policy of the government on rare diseases.

The court, in its order passed on March 23, said a copy of this order be communicated to the Medical Superintendent and Director of AIIMS with the request to commence the treatment of the child immediately. The court was hearing a petition filed by the child's father seeking funds for her treatment and direction for treating her for the disease as repeated representations made to various government authorities had not been fruitful.

The counsel for the child's father told the court that the monthly cost of treatment of the disease is about Rs 3.5 lakh. The court was informed that 'Gaucher' has been treated as an 'orphan disease' in the US and the European Union. It is a genetic disorder where fat-laden Gaucher cells build up in areas like the spleen, liver and bone marrow. The court noted that the expense for this treatment is quite steep which the family cannot afford.

"Considering the age of the child and given that the policy for rare diseases is yet to be finalised by the government, it is deemed appropriate to direct respondent no. 3 – AIIMS to start the treatment of the petitioner (child) without charging anything from her. "Further directions in respect of the expenses towards the said treatment would be passed after the Union of India enters appearance in the matter," the court said.

The court was informed that though the central government had come out with a National Policy for Treatment of Rare Diseases, in 2018, due to objections by certain state governments it was reportedly scrapped and a draft policy document for rare diseases was released on January 13, 2020. "However, it has not yet come into effect. Owing to this, there appears to be no policy in place at this point for dealing with persons with rare diseases and how treatment is to be provided to them," the court noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Camila Cabello postpones her tour due to coronavirus outbreak

Camila Cabellos tour which was scheduled to kick off on May 26 in Oslo, Norway has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In an Instagram post on Wednesday Camila said, With all the news constantly coming out and so much that i...

Philippines' coronavirus infections reach 636, deaths up by 3

The Philippines health ministry on Wednesday reported 84 new coronavirus cases and three deaths.The latest information brought total infections in the Philippines to 636, and deaths to 38, the health ministry said in its bulletin. ...

Olympics-Heptathlon champ relieved by Tokyo postponement

Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium says she is relieved that the Tokyo Games were put back by a year but disappointed too, after focusing for the last four years on defending her gold medal from Rio de Janeiro. The 25-year-ol...

Indonesia reports 105 new coronavirus cases, three more deaths

Indonesia has confirmed 105 new coronavirus cases, bringing the Southeast Asian countrys total to 790, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Wednesday.Three more people had died, taking the total number of deaths to 58, he said, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020