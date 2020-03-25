Denmark charges Norwegian citizen over assassination plot -prosecutor

Denmark's state prosecutor said on Wednesday it had charged a Norwegian citizen with assisting an Iranian intelligence service plan involving an attempted assassination in Denmark.

The 40-year old Norwegian citizen of Iranian background was arrested in October 2018 over a suspected assassination plot against an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark.

