Denmark charges Norwegian citizen over assassination plot -prosecutor
Denmark's state prosecutor said on Wednesday it had charged a Norwegian citizen with assisting an Iranian intelligence service plan involving an attempted assassination in Denmark.
The 40-year old Norwegian citizen of Iranian background was arrested in October 2018 over a suspected assassination plot against an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
