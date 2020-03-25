Medical team transported to Pune for COVID-19 test facility setup

A team of four doctors from the Goa State Health Department was transported to Pune on Wednesday by a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy to undergo training to set up a coronavirus test facility in Goa. According to an official statement, a request to the Navy for providing air transport was received by the flag officer commanding the Goa area on Tuesday, following which the Navy immediately initiated necessary procedures and aircraft took off in the morning today.

A few samples of suspected COVID-19 patients were also carried by the team for testing. The medical team, led by Dr Savio Rodrigues, HOD Microbiology, Goa Medical College, is likely to return to Goa on March 27 to airlift the personnel post completion of the training.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country from 12 am to deal with the spread of coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases across India reached 562 on Wednesday. (ANI)

