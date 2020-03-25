COVID-19 outbreak: We consider patrolling as our religious duty, says Dehi police on 21 day lockdown

As police force in the capital are working day and night to make the implementation of 21 days lockdown a success in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, Barakhamba SHO Prahlad Singh said that the police officials consider patrolling their 'religious duty' in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. 'This has become our religious duty now. Though virus is spreading but we are on streets and making efforts to maintain law and order," said Barakhamba SHO Prahlad Singh while speaking to ANI.

"For us country comes first. We have to serve our nation during this crisis. My family keeps worrying what if I catch the virus. But, I have told them that for me India comes first", said Yogesh Kumar, Traffic police constable. Some of the security personnel are also feeling home sick as they are not able to visit their families due to their duties and lockdown.

"It's been a month and I have not met my family. Only via video conferencing, I am able to see if they are okay," said Inspector Dara Singh. The Central government has announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown, which came into force midnight last night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.