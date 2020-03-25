Gurugram Police allow online delivery service providers to operate during lockdown

Gurugram Police have said that some online delivery service providers will be allowed to operate during lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19.

"All officers of Gurugram Police have been directed that following online delivery services - Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Bluedart, Wow express, Swiggy, Grofers, Bigbasket, Milkbasket, Dunzo, Bigbazar, Iffco Tokyo - shall be allowed to operate in the city," the Gurugram Police tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

