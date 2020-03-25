Delhi L-G seeks action against landlords harassing doctors, nurses

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday expressed deep concern over some reports of misbehaviour with doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare personnel by their landlords. Baijal has directed all the District Magistrates, Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Municipal Corporations, District and Deputy Commissioners of Police to take strict penal action against such landlords under the relevant provisions of law and submit a daily Action Taken Report to the office of Additional Chief Secretary, Home, of the Government of NCT of Delhi.

The Government of NCT of Delhi has already issued the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, for prevention and containment of COVID-19 and such behaviour is punishable under the relevant law. The L-G has also directed concerned departments to ensure proper transport arrangements for the health care providers from their residence to hospitals.

Delhi has recorded 35 positive cases of COVID-19 and has witnessed one death due to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. India has recorded 562 cases of positive cases which includes 43 foreign nationals. So far, nine people have died of COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)