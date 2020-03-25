Children playing major role in fight against COVID-29: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated the children, who are coming forward to create awareness to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. "In this battle against COVID-19, I have noticed that our army of children is playing a major role. They are making their parents understand what to do and what not to do, how to wash hands and how not to follow wrong practices," said Modi.

Modi, who was interacting with the people of his Lok Sabha seat -- Varanasi -- via video conferencing, said: "Several families and parents have shared such videos of their children on social media. I have watched some of them. I will try and share some of them with all of you, in a day or two." Prime Minister on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

