Baijal assigns nodal officers to address grievances of providers of essential goods, services

In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Wednesday assigned two officers as nodal officers to address the grievances of providers of essential goods and services, said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs. "The L-G has assigned Sanjeev Khirwar as Nodal Officer for Delhi government and Muktesh Chander as Nodal Officer for Delhi Police," said the spokesperson.

"The nodal officers will be addressing the grievances or undue problems being faced by providers of essential goods and services, including during interstate movement and for coordinating with the district administration/Police in this matter," added the spokesperson. "People can contact Sanjeev Khirwar on 9811318939 and Muktesh Chander on 9818099010 for their grievances," the government official added. (ANI)

