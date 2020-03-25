Combating COVID-19: Legal action will be taken against violators of protocols, says Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, it is important to follow all protocols issued by the Centre and violating them might result in legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"In order to protect ourselves and others, it is highly important that we follow all the protocols, guidelines and directions issued by the government, failing which may lead to legal actions under Section 188 of the IPC," said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Earlier today, a high-level meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was held at Nirman Bhawan under the chairpersonship of Health Minister Dr Vardhan. The GoM had a detailed deliberation on the prevention and management of COVID-19 in the meeting. (ANI)

