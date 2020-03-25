Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF, World Bank say Somalia ready to receive debt relief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 23:09 IST
IMF, World Bank say Somalia ready to receive debt relief

The IMF and the World Bank on Wednesday said Somalia has taken the necessary steps to begin receiving debt relief, a decision that will allow the East African country to lower its $5.2 billion in external debt to around $557 million.

The decision will immediately normalize Somalia's relations with the world after 30 years outside the international financial system, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank's International Development Association said in a joint statement.

Somalia's Paris Club creditors - including the United States, Russia, Italy and France - are expected to make decision on debt relief for Somalia by the end of March, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Libya battles escalate as coronavirus arrives in country

An intense bombardment shook Tripoli on Wednesday as new battles erupted around the capital hours after Libya reported its first case of coronavirus and despite U.N. calls for ceasefires around the world during the epidemic.Residents of the...

Albania declares 30-day emergency to stop coronavirus outbreak

Albania declared the coronavirus a natural calamity on Wednesday, giving the authorities 30-day emergency powers to search houses, stop free movement and ban strikes in an effort to break the chain of an outbreak that has killed five so far...

G7 finance minister agree priorities for coronavirus response - UK's Raab

British foreign minister Dominic Raab and his G7 counterparts agreed their priorities for the response to the coronavirus pandemic in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, including the protection of the world economy.Today, Ive agreed to work to...

War-ravaged, impoverished Somalia starts on road to debt relief

Shattered by decades of war, Somalia can finally look forward to rebuilding normal economic ties with the world after the IMF and World Bank announced it had taken the necessary steps to see most of its 5.2 billion of external debt forgiven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020