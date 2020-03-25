COVID-19 lockdown : Himachal Pradesh CM takes stock of the situation

Left Menu
In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday held a meeting with district officials and took stock of the situation.

  • ANI
  • Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:37 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 23:37 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur interacting through video conference. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday held a meeting with district officials and took stock of the situation. The chief minister held a meeting via video conferencing with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Chief Medical Officers and District Food and Civil Supplies Controllers of all the districts from Shimla.

He urged the people of the State to remain in-door during the lockdown as the government has taken this step keeping in view their safety. He said that action would be taken against violators under the Clinical Establishment Act or Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and sections of IPC. The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure availability of essential commodities in their respective districts. He said that necessary steps should be taken to check hoarding and profiteering of essential commodities and stringent actions must be taken against the defaulters.

"As many as 2,186 people had been kept under surveillance out of which 591 people have completed 28 days of surveillance period. Tests of 99 persons had been done so far and today reports of 19 persons were received and all were found negative," he said. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi chaired the 10th State Executive Committee (SEC) meet to review the preparedness (ANI)

