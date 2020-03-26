COVID-19: 152 foreign returnees traced in J-K, put under quarantine
Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday said that 152 people who did not declare that they had returned from foreign countries have been traced and put under quarantine in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.
Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday said that 152 people who did not declare that they had returned from foreign countries have been traced and put under quarantine in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.
"Control Room traced 152 undeclared cases of persons returned from UAE, Iran, Hungary, Taiwan, Malaysia, Cambodia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Kazakhstan. Put under quarantine.We continue to request people to come forward and self-report. Help docs, Urself, family & society," Choudhary tweeted.
According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Srinagar
- Malaysia
- UAE
- Iran
- Hungary
- Taiwan
- Cambodia
- Italy
- Saudi Arabia
- Bangladesh
- Kazakhstan
- Health Ministry
- India
ALSO READ
Argentina calls up 6 Italy-based players for WCup qualifiers
Kerala govt puts 45 Italy returnees under observation
Virus deaths soar in Italy, US deploys national guard
Virus locks down Italy amid global push to contain outbreak
Italy to ramp up spending on coronavirus, further restrictions possible