649 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India: Health Ministry

A total of 649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

649 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India: Health Ministry
Lav Aggrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, speaking at a press conference on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. "42 fresh coronavirus cases and four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 649," said Lav Aggrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

"While the numbers of COVID-19 cases are increasing, the rate at which they are increasing appears to be relatively stabilising. However, this is only the initial trend," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease. (ANI)

