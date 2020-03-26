18 coronavirus cases in Haryana, says Health Department

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 18, informed the state Department of Health. Ten cases have been reported from Gurugram, two from Faridabad, one from Palwal, three from Panipat, one in Panchkula and one in Sonepat.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Till now, 42 have been cured or discharged and 13 deaths have taken place. (ANI)

