NGO told to approach collectors on treatment for AIDS patients

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed an NGO to file representation before the collectors of Sangli and Satara Maharashtra seeking arrangements to be made to provide antiretroviral therapy (ART) drugs to HIV positive patients in these two districts. The HC direction came after it was informed that HIV-infected persons from these two districts were unable to travel to Mumbai for treatment in view of the coronavirus- induced lockdown in the state.

The Sangli-based NGO, Veshya AIDS Muquabla Parishad, works for HIV positive persons. A bench of Justice K K Tated was hearing an application filed by the NGO seeking providing antiretroviral treatment drugs to HIV positive persons in Sangli and Satara in view of inter-city travel restrictions imposed as part of the lockdown enforced to contain COVID-19 spread.

As per the plea, HIV infected persons are entitled to ART treatment. HIV positive persons from Sangli and Satara travel once a month to Mumbai to collect their dosage of ART medication, the plea said.

However, this is no longer possible due to the stoppage of inter-city transport facilities, it added. The plea sought for arrangements to be made so that the medications are made available to HIV positive persons in their own districts.

Justice Tated directed the NGO to file representation before the collectors of the two districts and asked them to decide on the request expeditiously. ART is the only known treatment that inhibits HIV.

The drug slows down the replication of HIV and immune deterioration is delayed leading to an improvement in survival and quality of life in patients..

