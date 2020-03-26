Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGO told to approach collectors on treatment for AIDS patients

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:05 IST
NGO told to approach collectors on treatment for AIDS patients

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed an NGO to file representation before the collectors of Sangli and Satara Maharashtra seeking arrangements to be made to provide antiretroviral therapy (ART) drugs to HIV positive patients in these two districts. The HC direction came after it was informed that HIV-infected persons from these two districts were unable to travel to Mumbai for treatment in view of the coronavirus- induced lockdown in the state.

The Sangli-based NGO, Veshya AIDS Muquabla Parishad, works for HIV positive persons. A bench of Justice K K Tated was hearing an application filed by the NGO seeking providing antiretroviral treatment drugs to HIV positive persons in Sangli and Satara in view of inter-city travel restrictions imposed as part of the lockdown enforced to contain COVID-19 spread.

As per the plea, HIV infected persons are entitled to ART treatment. HIV positive persons from Sangli and Satara travel once a month to Mumbai to collect their dosage of ART medication, the plea said.

However, this is no longer possible due to the stoppage of inter-city transport facilities, it added. The plea sought for arrangements to be made so that the medications are made available to HIV positive persons in their own districts.

Justice Tated directed the NGO to file representation before the collectors of the two districts and asked them to decide on the request expeditiously. ART is the only known treatment that inhibits HIV.

The drug slows down the replication of HIV and immune deterioration is delayed leading to an improvement in survival and quality of life in patients..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Fresh produce in Europe set to be more scarce as coronavirus strikes

Fresh fruit and vegetables will become increasingly scarce in Europe, suppliers warn, as the coronavirus pandemic hampers the global movement of produce and of the people needed to gather crops.Governments are looking at ways to ease any sh...

COVID-19: Bengal Ham radio operators help police in tracking

The Ham radio operators in West Bengal are helping police in tracking down mass gatherings and sending vagabonds to the shelters during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Thursday. Pol...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after weekly unemployment report

U.S. stock index futures pared losses sharply on Thursday despite the Labor Departments data showing weekly unemployment claims soared to 3.3 million last week from 282,000 a week earlier.At 831 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 238 points, or...

Turkey holds first tender related to Istanbul canal project

Turkey held its first tender on Thursday to prepare to build a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul, a Transport Ministry spokesman said, signaling progress on the project despite widespread criticism over its cost and environmental impact. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020