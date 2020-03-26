Left Menu
Development News Edition

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 26

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:21 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 26

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MARCH 26 ** RIYADH - Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will chair a meet of G-20 leaders as Saudi Arabia holds the presidency of the 2020 G-20.G-20 members will be joined by leaders from Spain, Jordan, Singapore, and Switzerland, as well as international organizations.

** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron attended a video conference by G20 leaders to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, at the Elysee Palace in Paris - 1200 GMT. ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron to attend a videoconference at the Elysee Palace in Paris to discuss coronavirus measures as part of a EU summit - 1400 GMT.

QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers meeting (to Mar. 27). St.PETERSBURG – Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with members of the business community and take part in a G20 videoconference summit in St.Petersburg. BANGKOK - Thailand's finance minister, Apisak Tantivorawong, to hold a briefing on relief measures to ease virus impact - 0800 GMT.

Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas) - Referendum election. BUDAPEST - Deputy Prime minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba to visit Budapest. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 27

** SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at a G20 leaders' video conference about combating the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impacts, as global infections top 471,000 with more than 21,000 dead. ** SEOUL - South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-gyun speaks to foreign media in Seoul on recent preventive measures against COVID-19. - 0600 GMT.

ANTALYA, Turkey - Turkey hosts a diplomacy forum in the southern province of Antalya between March 27-29. President Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu are expected to attend and hold bilateral talks with some of their counterparts attending the event (to March 29). TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 28

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2020 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 29

MALI - National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 31

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change" during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 2 BRUSSELS - NATO foreign affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to April 3) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 5 RIYADH - The World Economic Forum, in partnership with Saudi Arabia's G20 Secretariat, is convening the most relevant leaders from government, business and civil society for a Special Meeting on the Middle East in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (to April 6). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 6

DA NANG, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit in Da Nang (to April 9). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 13 Syrian Arab Republic - Syrian People's Council election.

WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund hosts its annual spring meeting with the World Bank. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 South Korea - South Korean National Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 20

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to April 21). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of environment ministers (to April 22). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 RUSSIA - Referendum election.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 24

BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 25). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 27

BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28).

BRUSSELS – EU informal meeting of transport ministers (Energy) (to April 28). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 3

BOLIVIA - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election. BOLIVIA - Referendum election. BOLIVIA - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 10

POLAND - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 11 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 12 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 14 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELSEU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 20 BURUNDI - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Troops returning from leave, outstation duties to report to screening centres: Army

The Northern Command of the Army has asked its troops returning from leave or outstation duties to report directly to the screening centres established at various transit camps in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its efforts to check the spread...

Lebanon to impose overnight shutdown to confront coronavirus - minister

Lebanon will begin an overnight shutdown from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with some exceptions to be announced later, as it steps up measures to combat coronavirus, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said on Thursday.Earlier, Finance Minister Gha...

Two more test corona positive in Punjab, count rises to 33

The number of coronavirus patients continued to surge in Punjab with two more persons testing positive for the infection, taking total cases to 33 in the state. Among fresh cases, a woman, a resident of Nawanshahr, contracted infection from...

MP coronavirus count rises to 21; 6 more test positive

Eds Updates COVID-19 cases BhopalShivpuri, Mar 26 PTIThe number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 21 with six more patients - five in Indore and one in Shivpur - testing coronavirus positive on Thursday, health officials said. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020